In a shocking incident that took place in Bihar, thieves stole oil from a goods train. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 20-second video clip, the thieves can be seen stealing oil from a moving goods train in Bihar. As per reports, the incident took place in Bihar's Bihta area when the goods train was transporting oil while passing through the state. Bihar Shocker: Man Having Six Wives Across Four States Caught by Brother-in-Law at Jamui Railway Station.

People Steal Oil From Goods Train

Thieves Steal Oil From Moving Goods Train:

