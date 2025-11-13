Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko handed over eight cheetahs to Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Mokolodi Nature Reserve on November 13. Addressing the symbolic event, Murmu said, "The gifting of these cheetahs is a reflection of Botswana's commitment to wildlife conservation. These cheetahs will join their brothers and sisters in India's Kuno National Park, helping us to restore the species of this historical habitat." Wildlife officials from both countries briefed the leaders on the quarantine and translocation process. While all eight cheetahs will eventually reach India, only two were released during the ceremony as a symbolic gesture. Reportedly, the cheetahs, a mix of adult and sub-adult males and females, were brought from the Kalahari Desert region of Ghanzi. 'Special Gesture Reflecting Depth of Friendship': President Murmu Received by Botswana President Boko Upon Arrival.

