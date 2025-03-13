In a shocking incident in Delhi's Mahipalpur area, a British woman who arrived in India to meet an "Instagram friend" was allegedly raped in a hotel. On March 11, after booking a room near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, she met the man she had been conversing with on social media. During a heated encounter, the accused is reported to have sexually assaulted her when she sensed his inappropriate behavior. Desperate for help, she rushed to the hotel reception but was further molested by the accused's accomplice in the lift under the guise of offering assistance. Delhi Police have arrested both individuals on charges of rape and molestation. Authorities have informed the British High Commission and launched an investigation into the case. Delhi Shocker: 62-Year-Old Man Arrested for Rape of Minor in Sarojini Nagar.

British Woman Raped in Delhi Hotel

A man was arrested on charges of rape with a British woman in a Mahipalpur hotel in Delhi. His accomplice was arrested on charges of molestation. The woman who was friends with the man through social media had come to Delhi from the UK to meet him. The information about the… — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2025

Instagram Friend Assaults UK Woman in Delhi

#BREAKING: A British woman befriended a man on social media and met him at a hotel in Mahipalpur, Delhi. After a drinking session, he sexually assaulted her. A hotel staff member later harassed her. Police arrested both accused and sent them to jail. Further investigation… pic.twitter.com/xNC9IWSGZ2 — IANS (@ians_india) March 13, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

