On Thursday, Mumbai reported 350 new cases of COVID-19 and 0 death. According to the BMC's health department, 223 patients recovered as of May 26 while the city's tally of active cases stands at 1658.

Check tweet:

COVID-19 | 350 new cases and 0 death reported in Mumbai while 223 patients recovered as of May 26. Active cases at 1658 pic.twitter.com/kGQrjBAOTJ — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)