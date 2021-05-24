COVID-19 Curfew in Uttarakhand Extended Till June 1:

COVID19 curfew in the state extended till June 1. Shops selling essential commodities to remain open from 8am-11am. On May 28, the public will be free to travel b/w 8am & noon for purchase of essential commodities: Uttarakhand government's spox & cabinet minister, Subodh Uniyal — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

