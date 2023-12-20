As many as 21 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected across the country till now, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said on Wednesday but asserted that there was no need to panic. 19 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been traced in Goa and one each in Kerala and Maharashtra. Over the past two weeks, 16 deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded with the victims having serious comorbidities. COVID-19 Variant JN.1: Here’s All You Need To Know About New Coronavirus Subvariant Detected in Kerala.

COVID-19 Variant JN.1 in India

#WATCH | Delhi: NITI Aayog member-Health VK Paul says, "...We are tracking the virus carefully, the JN.1 confirmed in Kerala in 1 case, in 20 other cases in Goa are being tracked, overall 21 cases. This virus subvariant is there in our country. This is the same virus which is… pic.twitter.com/zUoIX5dvmc — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

