Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital is facing a shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir. He said that Delhi has a limited number of ICU beds. "Oxygen and ICU beds are decreasing very sharply. We are taking several steps to scale up beds capacity", he said. "Around 24,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, data will come shortly...There is a shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir in Delhi", he added.

Around 24,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, data will come shortly...There is shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/XSAPX7r5sj — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)