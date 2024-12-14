A devastating fire broke out in the Bhargi Gandoh Bhalesa area of Doda district, engulfing three houses and causing significant damage. Rescue teams from the J&K Police, Fire Department, and Revenue Department rushed to the scene and are actively engaged in firefighting operations. Efforts are underway to control the blaze and prevent further spread. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and no casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are assessing the situation and providing assistance to affected families. Further details are awaited. Kalaburagi Fire: Blaze Erupts At A Cafe in Karnataka, Firefighting Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Doda Fire

#WATCH | J&K: A massive fire breaks out at Bhargi Gandoh Bhalesa in district Doda, three houses gutted by the far. Rescue teams from J&K Police, Fire Department and Revenue Department Gandoh are presnet at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/Xd3x3cLhnh — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)