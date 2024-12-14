A major fire broke out at a cafe in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, on Saturday, prompting swift firefighting efforts. The blaze caused panic among locals, but no casualties have been reported so far. Firefighters are working to contain the flames and prevent further damage. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and further updates are awaited. Rajkot Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Gopal Snacks Limited in Gujarat, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Kalaburagi Fire

VIDEO | A fire broke out at a cafe in #Karnataka's Kalaburagi earlier today. Further details awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/OCK3pk9DFC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 14, 2024

