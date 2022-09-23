The Bombay High Court on Friday, September 23 granted permission to Uddhav Thackeray-led faction Shiv Sena to hold the party’s Dussehra rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Video recording of the entire function to be done and if it's found that petitioners are responsible for creating any law and order situation, it would affect their permission in future, the Bombay High Court observes.

#Breaking Bombay High Court has granted permission to Shiv Sena to hold the rally at Shivaji Park from October 2 to 6, 2022. #BombayHighCourt #Shivsena @OfficeofUT — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) September 23, 2022

