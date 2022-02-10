The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday revised the schedule for Manipur Assembly Elections 2022. As per the new schedule, the first phase of the Manipur assembly elections will be held on February 28 instead of February 27, while the voting for the second phase will take place on March 5 instead of March 3.

Check Tweet:

