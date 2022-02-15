India on Tuesday asked its nationals, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Ukraine temporarily amid fear of Russian invasion. As per the US intelligence, Russia could attack Ukraine any time. US officials said the Russian military continued apparent attack preparations along Ukraine's borders.

Tweet By ANI:

Embassy of India in Kyiv asks Indians, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of uncertainties of the current situation pic.twitter.com/U15EoGu89g — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

