In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat, a 3-floor building collapsed in the state. As per reports, the building collapsed in the Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad. While the reason for the building collapsing is not known, there have been no reports of any casualty so far. More details awaited. Gujarat Building Collapse: People Feared Trapped After Wall of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Surat (See Pics).

Building Collapses in Gujarat

#WATCH | Gujarat | A 3-floor building collapsed in Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fdj5HxuYPx — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)