Ahmedabad, March 23: Several people have been feared trapped after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Gujarat. According to details available, the incident took place in Gujarat's Surat during the afternoon hours on Tuesday. The search operation is currently underway and more details on the same are awaited.

As soon as the incident was reported, police reached the spot to take stock of the situation. According to visuals by ANI, many locals gathered to help in the rescue operations there, after the building collapsed. Thane Building Collapse: 1 Dead, 5 Injured After Single-Storey Building Collapses In Bhiwandi.

Gujarat: People feared trapped after wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Surat. Search operation underway.

Last year in September, a similar building collapse incident was reported from Gujarat. At least three people died after an under-construction building collapsed in Bawamanpura in Vadodara.

