Gujarat Reports 10,340 New COVID-19 Cases, 110 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Gujarat reports 10,340 fresh COVID cases, 3,981 recoveries, and 110 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 4,04,561 Active cases: 61,647 Total recoveries: 3,37,545 Death toll: 5,377 Vaccination: 1,02,88,012 https://t.co/PRR81uAqi5 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

