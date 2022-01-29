Night curfew will be withdrawn in Karnataka from Monday and schools and colleges in Bengaluru will reopen as well, the state government said today, with hospitalisation due to Covid now at 2 per cent and the recovery rate going up."From Monday, all classes will be operational in schools with the strict implementation of COVID19 appropriate behaviour and protocol," said Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh.

See Tweet:

Gyms will continue with 50% capacity. Bars, hotels, have been allowed to open. Govt offices to work with 100% capacity. Offering prayers in the temples also allowed. Protest, sit-ins, religious congregations, political programs are prohibited: Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh pic.twitter.com/dR43tHBjAt — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

