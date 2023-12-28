The Madras High Court recently said that although Islamic law entitles a husband to polygamy, he has to treat all his wives equally, failing which would amount to cruelty. The bench of Justices RMT Teeka Raman and PB Balaji observed while upholding the decision of a family court in Tirunelveli which had passed an order of dissolution of marriage on the ground of cruelty. The high court also noted that the husband and his family members had initially tortured and harassed his first wife. Later, he married another woman and has been living with her since. Madras High Court Grants Bails to Man Arrested and Charged Under UAPA, Asks ‘Is Conspiring To Kill Hindu Religious Leader a Terrorist Act Under UAPA?’

HC on Polygamy

Though Islamic Law entitles a husband to polygamy, he has to treat all his wives equally, failing which it would amount to cruelty, the Madras High Court recently held.#MadrasHighCourt #polygamy Read more: https://t.co/Rh89klxNbQ pic.twitter.com/ePsBXjeozo — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)