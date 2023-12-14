The Madras High Court recently granted bail to a man arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The man was arrested last year by the Tamil Nadu police. The high court bench of Justices SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan while granting bail raised a significant question on whether a conspiracy to kill a Hindu religious leader could qualify as a terrorist activity as defined under the UAPA. The court observed after the prosecution claimed that the accused, identified as Asif Musthaheen had conspired to kill some Hindu religious leaders and members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The prosecution also said that the accused had committed terrorist activity as defined under Sections 18 and 38(2) of the UAPA. HC on Employee's Right to Vent: Madras High Court Upholds Bank Staffer's Right to Criticise Management on WhatsApp, Quashes Charge Memo.

HC on UAPA

