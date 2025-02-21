Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has raised concerns over what he terms 'Housing Jihad' in Mumbai's Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects. In a letter to Maharashtra Housing Minister Eknath Shinde and SRA Chief, Nirupam alleged that certain builders are deliberately rejecting Hindu applicants for SRA flats and shops while prioritising Muslim applicants. He claims these builders are attempting to alter the demographic makeup of specific areas by increasing the Muslim population through their projects. The controversy highlights growing tensions around urban development and community representation in Mumbai. ‘Ban on Wearing Burqas at Examination Centres’: BJP Leader Nitesh Rane Demands Ban on Burqa in Board Exams, Writes to Maharashtra Education Minister Dada Bhuse.

‘Housing Jihad’ in Mumbai

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam writes to Maharashtra Housing Minister Eknath Shinde and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) chief, alleging that some builders in SRA projects are implementing 'Housing Jihad' through their projects and trying to change the demography of… — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2025

