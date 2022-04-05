The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday blocked 22 YouTube channels including four Pakistan-based YouTube news channels for spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations, and public order. The ministry also blocked 3 Twitter accounts, 1 Facebook account and 1 news website.

