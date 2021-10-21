India's COVID-19 vaccination reached one billion mark on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited RML Hospital as the number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India crossed the 100 crore mark. Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog, said, “Congratulations to the people and healthcare workers of India. It's remarkable to reach 1 billion dose mark for any nation, an achievement in just over 9 months since the vaccination program started in India.”

Tweets By ANI:

India achieves the landmark one billion COVID19 vaccinations mark pic.twitter.com/g7DYqcvgjK — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Delhi | PM Modi visits RML Hospital as the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses the 100 crore mark pic.twitter.com/s9X3CSzTTJ — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

