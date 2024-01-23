A tweet by Tesla chief and X owner Elon Musk about India is going viral on social media. In his tweet posted on January 21, Elon Musk said there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies at some point. "India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd," he said. Musk also said that Africa collectively should also have a permanent seat. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform Rolling Out Audio and Video Calls for Android Users.

At some point, there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies. Problem is that those with excess power don’t want to give it up. India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd. Africa collectively should… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2024

Elon Musk tweets "At some point, there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies...India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd. Africa collectively should also have a permanent seat imo." pic.twitter.com/X8avkRuxf6 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

