The Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held talks on Monday, May 12, to review and discuss the ceasefire understanding. During the GDMO-level talks, the ceasefire agreement was upheld. "Talks between DGMOs (of India and Pakistan) were held at 5:00 PM, 12 May 2025. Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed," the Indian Army said. "It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas," said the Indian Army. ‘India Will Not Tolerate Any Nuclear Blackmail’, Says PM Narendra Modi in His First Address to Nation After Operation Sindoor (Watch Video).

India-Pakistan DGMO Talks

