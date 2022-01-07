India on Friday witnessed a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. The country reported 1,17,100 new coronavirus cases and 302 deaths in the past 24 hours. The daily positivity rate also jumped to 7.74 percent. Meanwhile, active COVID-19 caseload in India rose to 3,43,71,845. Till now, 4,83,178 people have succumbed to the deadly virus so far.

Tweet By ANI:

India reports 1,17,100 fresh COVID cases, 30,836 recoveries, and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours Daily positivity rate: 7.74% Active cases: 3,71,363 Total recoveries: 3,43,71,845 Death toll: 4,83,178 Total vaccination: 149.66 crore doses pic.twitter.com/5uqB5lmnMj — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

