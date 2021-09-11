According to the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, India reported 33,376 new COVID-19 cases, 32,198 recoveries and 308 deaths in past 24 hours. With 3,91,516 active cases, the total coronavirus tally in the country stands at 3,32,08,330 and the death toll at 4,42,317.

COVID-19 Data On September 11, 2021:

India reports 33,376 new #COVID19 cases, 32,198 recoveries and 308 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,32,08,330 Active cases: 3,91,516 Total recoveries: 3,23,74,497 Death toll: 4,42,317 Total vaccination: 73,05,89,688 (65,27,175 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/ESmk1Q9BMN — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

