By 2075, India will surpass not just Japan and Germany but also the United States to become the second-largest economy in the world, according to Goldman Sachs. India now has the fifth-largest economy in the world, after only China, the United States, Japan, and Germany. In addition to a growing population, the country's advancements in innovation and technology, increased capital investment, and improved worker productivity are what are fueling the prediction, according to a recent analysis by the investment bank. World GDP Growth Forecast: India to Register Highest Economic Growth Among Major Countries in 2023-24, Check Where US, UK and China Stand on the List.

India Will Become World's Second-Biggest Economy by Overtaking US in 2075

Goldman Sachs says 🇮🇳 India will overtake the 🇺🇸 United States to become the world's second-biggest economy by 2075. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 10, 2023

