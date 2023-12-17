Department of Hematology and Stem Cell Transplantation at Army Hospital R&R successfully conducted a complex Matched Unrelated Donor (MUD) Bone Marrow Transplant in a 7-year-old child with a rare immunodeficiency disorder ARPC1b deficiency. According to the medical professionals, BMT is the only curative therapeutic option available to these patients who have recurrent life-threatening infections and other complications. Indian Army officials familiar with the matter told that this is first such procedure that has been done in India and very few such cases have been done in the world. Uttar Pradesh: Rare Redo Surgery Performed on 10-Year-Old in Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital.

Indian Army Hospital R&R Performs Rare Procedure for First Time in India

Department of Hematology and Stem Cell Transplantation at Army Hospital R&R successfully conducted a complex Matched Unrelated Donor (MUD) Bone Marrow Transplant in a 7-year-old child with a rare immunodeficiency disorder ARPC1b deficiency. BMT is the only curative therapeutic… pic.twitter.com/G1Ah82FgLq — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)