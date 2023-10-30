Indian Army Hospital (Research & Referral) has earned yet another feather in its cap by performing a complex non-surgical cardiac valve replacement on two children on Monday, October 30. The operating team was led by Lt Gen Daljit Singh, Lt Gen Arindam Chatterjee, and Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan. Sharing the news on X, the Indian Army said the Pediatric Cardiology team of the Armed Forces Medical Services performed non-surgical transcatheter implantation of cardiac (Pulmonary) valve in two more children suffering from congenital heart defects, through a small ‘nick’ in the groin. "The team has so far performed 13 cases of Pulmonary valve implantation in the last year, which is the highest amongst the two Government institutes in the country that have done such cases," the Indian Army added. Indian Army Receives Patent For Indigenously Developed AI-Driven Accident Prevention System.

Army Hospital Performs Complex Non-surgical Cardiac Valve Implantation

Army Hospital Performs Complex Non-surgical Cardiac Valve Implantation

The Pediatric Cardiology team of the Armed Forces Medical Services performed non-surgical transcatheter implantation of cardiac (Pulmonary) valve in two more children suffering from congenital heart defects, through a small 'nick' in the groin. This complex advanced intervention…

