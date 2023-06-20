As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his first state visit to the United States, members of Indian diaspora are giving last touch to preparations for giving him a grand welcome. A video, shared by news agency ANI, showed women of Indian diaspora in the US dancing and rehearsing for their performance in Richmond. Members of Indian diaspora have planned grand welcome for PM Narendra Modi in the US. While leaving for the US earlier today, PM Modi said that the India-US ties are "multifaceted, with deepening engagements across sectors". International Yoga Day 2023: Preparations Underway at UN Headquarters Ahead of Yoga Day Celebrations, Led by PM Modi.

Dance Rehearsal for PM Narendra Modi's Welcome in US:

#WATCH | Women of the Indian diaspora dance and rehearse in Richmond, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the US. pic.twitter.com/VnNy2GN9du — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

