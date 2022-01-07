Mumbai, January 7: With cases of COVID-19 infections rising at unprecedented rate in India, the government is now tightening the rules as far as international arrivals are concerned. One such development on Friday was the announcement by the government of India about the 'at-risk' nations which includes names of 20 countries whose nationals would have to follow additional measures upon arrival in India. Check the names of the countries in the ANI tweet below.

The list of ‘At-risk’ countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing pic.twitter.com/47CUKuSMMq — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)