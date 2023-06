A year after 40 MLAs of the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena left the party to form an alliance with the BJP, the Thackeray faction and the NCP has announced to observe June 20 as ‘International Traitors Day’. While the two parties are set to protest in the Maharashtrian capital today, the Mumbai police have reportedly issued notice to them, warning to not hamper law and order situation. Shiv Sena Symbol Row: Aaditya Thackeray Blames ‘Traitors’ After EC Barred Both Factions From Using Party Symbol and Name During Andheri East Bypoll 2022.

Notice Issued to Uddhav Thackeray Faction and NCP

Maharashtra | Mumbai Police issues notice to workers of Uddhav Thackeray faction and NCP, warning them to not hamper law and order situation.

The two parties are going to protest and observe today as "International Traitors Day", a year after 40 MLAs of the then Uddhav…

— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023