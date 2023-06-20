 A year after 40 MLAs of the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena left the party to form an alliance with the BJP, the Thackeray faction and the NCP has announced to observe June 20 as ‘International Traitors Day’.  While the two parties are set to protest in the Maharashtrian capital today, the Mumbai police have reportedly issued notice to them, warning to not hamper law and order situation. Shiv Sena Symbol Row: Aaditya Thackeray Blames ‘Traitors’ After EC Barred Both Factions From Using Party Symbol and Name During Andheri East Bypoll 2022.

Notice Issued to Uddhav Thackeray Faction and NCP

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)