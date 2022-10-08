Mumbai, October 8: Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday lashed out at the rebel Sena leaders after the Election Commission barred the rival factions of the party from using the party's election symbol and name in the coming Andheri Assembly bypoll.

"Khokewale" traitors committed this "shameless and vile act of freezing the name Shiv Sena and symbol", he tweeted, adding that the people of Maharashtra would not tolerate it. Shiv Sena Symbol Row: ECI Bars Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde Camps From Using Shiv Sena Name, Symbol for Andheri East Assembly Bypoll 2022.

Aaditya Thackeray's Tweet

"We will fight and win. We are on the side of the truth. Satyamev Jayate!" he said in the Marathi tweet. On his Instagram page, Aaditya posted Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous poem "Agnipath." Shiv Sena Symbol War: Neither Eknath Shinde Faction, nor Uddhav Thackeray’s Allowed To Use ‘Bow and Arrow’ Symbol During Andheri East By-Election 2022, Declares ECI.

Aaditya and other leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray faction have been accusing the rebels led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of committing treachery for the lure of `khoke' or boxes of cash.

