A curfew was imposed for 48 hours in Amalner in Maharashtra's Jalgaon after a clash between two groups took a violent turn. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Friday, June 9 (Friday) when the two groups argued over children's toys. The argument escalated, and both groups pelted bricks and stones at each other. According to media reports, over 100 FIRs have been registered, and 31 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Kolhapur Violence: Eerie Calm in Maharashtra Town Day After Clashes, Internet Services Remain Suspended; 36 Booked.

Jalgaon Violence:

