Several people, including a newly elected councillor of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), were injured after turmeric powder (bhandara) offered during the local body poll victory celebration caught fire near the steps of the popular Jejuri Temple in Maharashtra’s Pune on Sunday, December 21, NDTV reported. The incident took place during a victory procession of newly elected councillors and party workers at Jejuri, who had gathered to offer 'bhandara' at the feet of Lord Khanderaya after the results for the Maharashtra local body polls were announced. According to police, the incident occurred in the afternoon when NCP candidates Swarup Khomane and Monika Ghadge were being felicitated following their electoral victory. As part of the celebration, lamps, camphor, and firecrackers were lit during a customary aukshan ritual near the temple steps. All the injured were immediately rushed to nearby private and government hospitals for treatment. Nagpur Solar Panel Tragedy: Water Tank Collapse Kills 6 Workers From Bihar, CM Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Deep Condolences.

Several Injured After Turmeric Catches Fire During Maharashtra Local Body Polls Victory Celebration at Jejuri Temple

