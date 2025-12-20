Nagpur, December 20: A major accident occurred on Friday at a solar panel manufacturing factory in Nagpur when a water tank collapsed. The tragic incident claimed the lives of six workers from Bihar. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep anguish over the incident and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. He also assured the families of the deceased that all possible assistance would be provided.

"The incident in which 6 workers lost their lives in an accident at a company in Butibori MIDC, Nagpur, is extremely tragic. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. In this incident, 9 workers were injured, and their treatment is underway. I pray at the feet of God that they recover soon. I am in contact with the Nagpur District Collector, and they are also coordinating with the relevant agencies. The state government will provide financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees to the heirs of the deceased. In addition, the concerned company will provide 30 lakh rupees to the heirs of the deceased, and the company has also agreed to provide 10 lakh rupees to the injured along with the cost of treatment," the Maharashtra CM said. Nagpur Tank Crash: 3 Workers Killed, 6 Injured After Water Tank Collapses at Solar Plant Factory in Maharashtra’s Butibori MIDC (Watch Videos).

Local administration and police teams have reached the site and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem, while an investigation has been launched to ensure the safety of other employees at the factory. According to Nagpur Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar, the accident occurred while the workers were working on a construction project near the water tank at the Awada company, which manufactures solar panels. Leopard Scare in Nagpur: Big Cat Enters Residential Area in Pardi, Attacks 7 People; Captured (Watch Video).

The water tank collapsed, trapping them beneath. Out of those injured, three of sustained serious injuries. According to officials, the workers are receiving treatment at various private hospitals."The labourers were working on a construction project near the water tank when it collapsed, trapping them underneath," Nagpur Superintendent of Police said. Police and the fire brigade arrived at the scene soon after receiving information about the incident, and further investigation is underway.

