A journalist affiliated with Republic TV, Santu Pan, was apprehended by West Bengal Police in Sandeshkhali on Monday, February 19. Pan, reportedly associated with Republic Bangla, was arrested while covering the alleged sexual assault of women in the village. Further details regarding the circumstances of the arrest are awaited as the situation unfolds. Sandeshkhali Violence: Supreme Court Declines Plea for CBI or SIT Probe in Sexual Assault Case, Directs Petitioner to Approach Calcutta HC.

Republic Bangla's Santu Pan Arrested in Sandeshkhali

A journalist, associated with Republic TV, arrested by West Bengal Police in Sandeshkhali. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Xl4noafUqp — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

Mamata's police, instead of arresting criminals, shamelessly arrest #RepublicBangla journalists like Santu Pan, who dared to reveal the brutal abuse of women in Sandeshkhali. This is the epitome of tyranny and cowardice! #ShameOnMamata #SandeshkhaliTerror #MediaUnderAttack… pic.twitter.com/qnMwbPsRsC — Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) February 19, 2024

