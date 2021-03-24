Justice NV Ramana to be 48th CJI:

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde clears way for Justice NV Ramana to be appointed as the 48th Chief Justice of India.

CJI Bobde who is due to retire on April 23 has recommended Justice NV Ramana's name to Law Ministry to be appointed as the next CJI. #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/9zXXIz8nqS

— Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 24, 2021