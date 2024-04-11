A massive fire broke out at a solid waste management plant in Thane’s Kalyan West earlier today. As soon as the information about the fire was received, the fire brigade personnel of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported in Kalyan fire. Greater Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Flat in Supertech Eco Village 2 Housing Society Due to Faulty AC (Watch Video).

Kalyan Fire

VIDEO | A fire broke out at a solid waste management plant in Kalyan West, Maharashtra earlier today. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/E4ndZ62MYT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2024

