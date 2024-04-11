A fire broke out in a residential unit of a multi-storeyed building, Supertech Eco Village 2, in Greater Noida West on Thursday. The incident occurred when an air conditioner in the balcony of a sixth-floor house ignited. A man from a neighbouring balcony was spotted attempting to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher as thick smoke billowed upwards, engulfing the higher floors. Upon receiving the fire alert, fire brigade units and police were promptly dispatched from the Bisrakh Police Station to the location. As of now, there have been no reported casualties in the incident. Noida Fire: Major Blaze Erupts At Sector 32, Videos and Photos Show Raging Flame and Smoke.

Greater Noida Wire

VIDEO | A fire broke out at an apartment in Supertech Eco Village 2 housing society in Greater Noida West earlier today. The blaze has been brought under control. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/invkye0sTr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2024

