On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Fallen Jawans of the Kargil War. Speaking at the ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' inauguration in Delhi, PM Modi said today is a historic day as it is Kargil Vijay Diwas. "The enemies of the country were defeated by our brave sons and daughters. I pay tribute to each and every hero who sacrificed his life in the Kargil war," PM Modi said. Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Lays Wreath in Memory of Fallen Jawans on 24th Anniversary of India’s Win in Kargil War Against Pakistan (Watch Video).

I Pay Tribute to Each and Every Hero

#WATCH | Today is a historic day as it's #KargilVijayDiwas. The enemies of the country were defeated by our brave sons and daughters. I pay tribute to each and every hero who sacrificed his life in the Kargil war: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/OHA6Fsz6iF — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

