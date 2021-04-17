Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar, Juna Akhara on Saturday said that the Kumbh Mela 2021 is now concluded for Juna Akhara. PM Narendra Modi had earlier spoken to him, requesting that Kumbh Mela should now only be symbolic, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

