A fire broke out in a hotel in Mumbai's Kurla West area on Saturday, though there is no report of injuries at present, an official said. The blaze broke out in Rangoon Zaika Hotel on the arterial LBS Marg at 9:05pm and four fire engines and four water tankers have been deployed for the dousing operation, he said. "It is a level one (less intensity) fire. There are no report of injuries as of now. Civic officials, police, power supply personnel are at the site to monitor the operation to douse the fire," the official informed. Mumbai: BEST Bus Catches Fire in Navi Mumbai Township, Passengers Onboard Escape Unhurt.

Kurla Hotel Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A fire broke out at a hotel in the Kurla area of Mumbai. 5 fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/zueBrmSqBX — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

