A Seven-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled out that an MP or MLA can't claim immunity from prosecution on a bribery charge in connection with the vote/speech in the Parliament/ Legislative Assembly. Supreme Court’s seven-judge bench in its unanimous view overruled the 1998 PV Narasimha Rao judgment case which granted immunity to lawmakers in parliament and state legislatures from prosecution to bribery for voting in Parliament. Supreme Court Asks All High Courts To Register Suo Motu Cases To Monitor Cases Against MPs and MLAs.

MPs/ MLAs Can’t Claim Immunity From Bribery Cases, Rules Supreme Court

Supreme Court says we disagree with the judgment in PV Narasimha and the judgment in PV Narasimha which grants immunity to legislators for allegedly bribery for casting a vote or speech has “wide ramifications and overruled”. — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

