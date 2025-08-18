Panic gripped Uttarakhand's Mussoorie after a leopard was spotted roaming near residential areas. The forest department team, with help from locals, managed to rescue the animal after a two-hour operation. For several days, residents of Jodi village near Landour Bazaar had been living in fear as the leopard’s frequent sightings disrupted daily movement. Following villagers’ alerts, officials reached the spot and safely captured the one-year-old female leopard. The rescued animal is being taken to Chidiyapur for medical examination before further action, officials confirmed. Leopard Attack in Pithoragarh: Panic in Uttarakhand’s Salkot Village After Big Cat Enters House, Leaves 3 Women Severely Injured.

Leopard Rescued in Mussoorie

