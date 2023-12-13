A major security breach occurred in the Lok Sabha today, December 13, after a visitor jumped from the gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber. Soon after the incident, the Lok Sabha proceedings were suspended, and the house was adjourned. As per reports, the visitor, who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the gallery, was seen leaping over the benches. Reports also said that two people jumped down from the gallery and reportedly hurled gas-emitting objects. Speaking about the incident, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that two people jumped from the public gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber. He also said that members of the Lok Sabha overpowered them. "Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, they were brought out by security personnel. House was adjourned till 2 pm," he added.

#WATCH | Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks on an incident of security breach and commotion in the House. "Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, they were brought… pic.twitter.com/nKJf7Q5bLM — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Security breach reported inside Lok Sabha as 2 people jumped down from the gallery and reportedly hurled gas-emitting objects. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/o7B7MPq9E6 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

