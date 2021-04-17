Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash Tests COVID-19 Positive, IAS Officer Roshan Jacob Appointed Incharge-DM

Uttar Pradesh : IAS officer Roshan Jacob appointed now incharge-DM of Lucknow, as the current DM Abhishek Prakash tested #COVID19 positive. pic.twitter.com/m51zY94FTI — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) April 17, 2021

