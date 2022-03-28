Thane's Vasind Police Station on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with alleged rape cases of 2 elderly women aged 70 years and 72 years. The accused has been identified as Bhushan Hindole, an officer from Vasind Police Station said.

Check ANI's tweet:

Maharashtra | A 22-year-old Bhushan Hindole arrested in connection with alleged rape cases of 2 elderly women aged 70 years & 72 years, in Thane: Vasind Police Station — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

