Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday met RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS office in Mumbai. This is the first meeting of Eknath Shinde with Bhagwat after becoming Maharashtra CM.

See Pics:

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS office in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/CBCU5QpqWG — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

