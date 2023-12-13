Yavatmal Police in Maharashtra registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on a charge of sedition and other offences for writing an alleged objectionable article against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 'Saamana'. The FIR has been lodged against Raut under sections 153A, 505B and 124A of IPC. Earlier, on the case registered against him, Raut said, “We have respect for PM Narendra Modi. Amit Shah made remarks on Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru a few days earlier, will a case get registered against him? We have democracy in this country and many politicians give statements. If people would register cases against it, then they don't have the right to say that they fought against emergency.” PM Narendra Modi Is Afraid As He Knows That Rahul Gandhi Will Be the Prime Minister in 2024, Says Sanjay Raut on PM Modi's 'Moorkhon Ke Sardar' Remark (Watch Video).

FIR Registered Against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

Yavatmal Police registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on a charge of sedition and other offences for writing an alleged objectionable article against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 'Saamana'. An FIR has been lodged against Sanjay Raut under sections 153A, 505B… https://t.co/UuB62u88Fz — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)