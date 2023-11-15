Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday, November 15, spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "moorkhon ke sardar" remark. Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi, Sanjay Raut said that PM Modi is afraid as he knows that Rahul Gandhi will be the PM in 2024. He also said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is now famous nationwide. Regarding the assembly elections, Raut said that the BJP will lose the Assembly elections in five states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram). Assembly Elections 2023: Sanjay Raut Takes Jibe at Amit Shah, Says ‘BJP Is Going To Lose Polls in All Five States’.

BJP Will Loose Assembly Elections

VIDEO | "Rahul Gandhi is now popular across the country and the BJP is going to lose the Assembly elections in five states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram). He (PM Modi) knows that he (Rahul Gandhi) will be the PM in 2024 and that is why he is… pic.twitter.com/uXJFQZu3Y3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 15, 2023

